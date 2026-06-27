Kuanling Amy Yeh Sells 3,000 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

Key Points MediaAlpha CTO Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 3,000 shares on June 26 at an average price of $11.16, totaling $33,480. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding from vested equity awards.

on June 26 at an average price of $11.16, totaling $33,480. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding from vested equity awards. After the transaction, Yeh still held 566,985 shares, valued at about $6.33 million. The sale reduced her ownership by just 0.53% .

. MediaAlpha recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, missing estimates, while revenue came in at $310 million and rose 17.3% year over year. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $12.36.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) CTO Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $33,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 566,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,552.60. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Kuanling Amy Yeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 3,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $26,670.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 12,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $96,600.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 3,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $27,750.00.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $741.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.16. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.91 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 147.82%. MediaAlpha's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company's stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 516,195 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $3,567,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 price objective on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of MediaAlpha to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAX

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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