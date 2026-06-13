Insider Buying: MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points MasterBrand director Philip Fracassa bought 5,000 shares on June 11 at an average price of $9.11, a transaction worth $45,550. After the purchase, he owned 45,041 shares, increasing his stake by 12.49%.

bought 5,000 shares on June 11 at an average price of $9.11, a transaction worth $45,550. After the purchase, he owned 45,041 shares, increasing his stake by 12.49%. MasterBrand shares were down 3.3% and opened at $8.89, while the stock has traded between a 52-week low of $6.61 and high of $14.22. The company’s market value is about $1.14 billion.

and opened at $8.89, while the stock has traded between a 52-week low of $6.61 and high of $14.22. The company’s market value is about $1.14 billion. In its latest quarterly report, MasterBrand beat earnings and revenue estimates with EPS of $0.06 versus an expected loss and revenue of $618 million versus $591.35 million expected. However, revenue fell 6.4% year over year, and analysts currently rate the stock a Sell.

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) Director Philip Fracassa acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $45,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 45,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $410,323.51. This trade represents a 12.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MasterBrand Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE MBC opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.03 and a beta of 1.48. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.35 million. MasterBrand had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The firm's revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. MasterBrand has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MBC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MasterBrand from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MasterBrand from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on MasterBrand

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterBrand

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MasterBrand by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in MasterBrand by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 75,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in MasterBrand by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,517,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 59,879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in MasterBrand by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 34,422 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MasterBrand by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 49,578 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand's product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

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