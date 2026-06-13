David Stevens Hooker Sells 739 Shares of Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) Stock

Key Points Director David Stevens Hooker sold shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a series of recent transactions, including 739 shares on June 8 at $17.52 each, and the sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

in a series of recent transactions, including 739 shares on June 8 at $17.52 each, and the sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Northpointe Bancshares reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings , posting $0.62 EPS versus analyst expectations of $0.66, while revenue came in at $63.42 million.

, posting $0.62 EPS versus analyst expectations of $0.66, while revenue came in at $63.42 million. Analyst sentiment is mixed but cautious: the stock currently has a consensus “Hold” rating with a $19.83 target price, while Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a sell rating and Brean Capital set a neutral view with a $20.25 target.

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:NPB - Get Free Report) Director David Stevens Hooker sold 739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $12,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,470.64. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Stevens Hooker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, David Stevens Hooker sold 2,351 shares of Northpointe Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $41,612.70.

On Friday, June 5th, David Stevens Hooker sold 285 shares of Northpointe Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $4,993.20.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, David Stevens Hooker sold 4,125 shares of Northpointe Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $72,187.50.

On Friday, May 1st, David Stevens Hooker sold 7,500 shares of Northpointe Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $133,650.00.

Northpointe Bancshares Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE NPB opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $637.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The business's 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60.

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter. Northpointe Bancshares had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Research analysts predict that Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Northpointe Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Northpointe Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Brean Capital initiated coverage on Northpointe Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $20.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NPB

Institutional Trading of Northpointe Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the first quarter worth $9,908,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares by 138.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,789 shares of the company's stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 136,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the second quarter worth $776,000.

Northpointe Bancshares Company Profile

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Northpointe Bank, an FDIC-insured community bank based in Michigan. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, serving retail, small business and corporate clients through both a physical branch network and digital platforms.

Northpointe Bank’s product suite includes interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, as well as residential mortgage lending, home equity financing and unsecured consumer loans.

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