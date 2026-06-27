Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Sells $511,821.00 in Stock

Key Points CEO Eric Stang sold 27,666 Ooma shares on June 24 for about $511,821 at an average price of $18.50, reducing his direct ownership by 3.27% to 818,718 shares.

on June 24 for about $511,821 at an average price of $18.50, reducing his direct ownership by 3.27% to 818,718 shares. Ooma recently beat quarterly expectations , reporting EPS of $0.35 versus the $0.32 consensus and revenue of $81.15 million, while also issuing FY2027 guidance of $1.290-$1.340 EPS.

, reporting EPS of $0.35 versus the $0.32 consensus and revenue of $81.15 million, while also issuing FY2027 guidance of $1.290-$1.340 EPS. Wall Street sentiment remains moderately bullish, with four Buy ratings, two Holds, and a consensus price target of $22.33; shares recently traded near $18.38.

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Stang sold 27,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $511,821.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 818,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,146,283. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of OOMA opened at $18.38 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $505.56 million, a P/E ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ooma had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $81.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. Ooma has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.330-0.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Essential Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.3% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the technology company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ooma by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 70,703 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 50,347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 12.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 912,203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 63.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OOMA

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a leading provider of communication services for residential and business customers. Since its founding in 2004, Ooma has built a cloud-based platform that leverages Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to deliver voice, video and data services over broadband networks. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2015 under the ticker OOMA and has continued to expand its service portfolio to meet evolving customer demands.

For residential users, Ooma offers an all-in-one home phone service that includes its flagship Telo device, mobile and web applications, and optional smart home security features.

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