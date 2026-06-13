Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III Purchases 2,500 Shares

Key Points CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 2,500 shares of Oxford Industries at $36.90 each, a $92,250 purchase that lifted his holdings by 9.03% to 30,200 shares.

bought 2,500 shares of Oxford Industries at $36.90 each, a $92,250 purchase that lifted his holdings by 9.03% to 30,200 shares. Oxford Industries reported quarterly EPS of $1.39 , topping analyst expectations, while revenue of $391.4 million came in roughly in line with forecasts and was slightly down year over year.

, topping analyst expectations, while revenue of $391.4 million came in roughly in line with forecasts and was slightly down year over year. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share (7.5% annualized yield), even as analysts remain cautious with a consensus rating of Reduce and several recently lowered price targets.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,380. This trade represents a 9.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $554.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $391.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $391.76 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.The business's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Oxford Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 671 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oxford Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oxford Industries reported Q1 earnings of $1.39 per share, above analyst expectations of $1.27, and revenue of $391.4 million was roughly in line with estimates. Article Title

Oxford Industries reported Q1 earnings of $1.39 per share, above analyst expectations of $1.27, and revenue of $391.4 million was roughly in line with estimates. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, which supports the stock’s income appeal but does not offset the broader growth concerns. Article Title

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, which supports the stock’s income appeal but does not offset the broader growth concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Truist cut its price target to $40 from $43 and kept a hold rating, while Telsey lowered its target to $44 from $51 and maintained a market perform view, reflecting a more cautious outlook from analysts. Article Title

Truist cut its price target to $40 from $43 and kept a hold rating, while Telsey lowered its target to $44 from $51 and maintained a market perform view, reflecting a more cautious outlook from analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Oxford Industries’ Q1 results and earnings call highlighted softer sales trends and margin pressure, which likely contributed to the stock’s decline. Article Title

Oxford Industries’ Q1 results and earnings call highlighted softer sales trends and margin pressure, which likely contributed to the stock’s decline. Negative Sentiment: The biggest drag came from management’s guidance cut, including a lower FY 2026 revenue outlook and weaker Q2 sales expectations, sparking a sharp selloff and new shareholder-investigation headlines. Article Title

The biggest drag came from management’s guidance cut, including a lower FY 2026 revenue outlook and weaker Q2 sales expectations, sparking a sharp selloff and new shareholder-investigation headlines. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced investigations into possible securities-law violations after the guidance downgrade and stock drop, adding overhang and uncertainty for investors. Article Title

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men's and women's lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women's sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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