Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Purchases 383,600 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin bought 383,600 shares of Pampa Energia at an average price of $3.37 per share, worth about $1.29 million. After the purchase, he owned 22.77 million shares, a 1.71% increase in his position.

bought 383,600 shares of Pampa Energia at an average price of $3.37 per share, worth about $1.29 million. After the purchase, he owned 22.77 million shares, a 1.71% increase in his position. The buying follows several recent insider trades by Mindlin, including a purchase of 739,178 shares on June 24 and 275,000 shares on May 27, alongside multiple larger sales in April and May.

Pampa Energia stock was up 0.7% and opened at $80.50, while analysts currently have an average Hold rating on the stock with a consensus price target of $103.83.

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin bought 383,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $1,292,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,769,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,734,060.87. This trade represents a 1.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marcos Marcelo Mindlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin purchased 739,178 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,476,246.30.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin purchased 275,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $926,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,800,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $6,264,000.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,800,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $6,030,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,500,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $5,265,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,250,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $4,287,500.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,675,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $5,929,500.00.

Pampa Energia Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $80.50 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. Pampa Energia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Pampa Energia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pampa Energia from $97.50 to $101.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pampa Energia currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pampa Energia

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

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