Insider Selling: Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Director Sells $56,526.72 in Stock

Key Points Director Andrew Richardson sold 2,832 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) on June 25 for about $56,526.72 at an average price of $19.96, reducing his stake by 22.88%.

of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) on June 25 for about at an average price of $19.96, reducing his stake by 22.88%. The company recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.06 per share , missing analyst expectations, though revenue of $18.41 million came in above estimates.

, missing analyst expectations, though revenue of $18.41 million came in above estimates. Alpine Income Property Trust also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 5.8%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Richardson sold 2,832 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $56,526.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $190,498.24. The trade was a 22.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of PINE stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.62 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.25%. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Alpine Income Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,366 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the company's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,396 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.50 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PINE

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

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