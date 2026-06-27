Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Director Ravi Mhatre Sells 3,979 Shares of Stock

Key Points Rubrik director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares on June 26 at an average price of $71.49, totaling about $284,459. After the sale, he still held 113,477 shares, representing a 3.39% reduction in his position.

on June 26 at an average price of $71.49, totaling about $284,459. After the sale, he still held 113,477 shares, representing a 3.39% reduction in his position. Rubrik stock was trading higher , up 1.9% and opening at $72.35, with the company carrying a market cap of $14.89 billion and trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

, up 1.9% and opening at $72.35, with the company carrying a market cap of $14.89 billion and trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company posted strong quarterly results, beating earnings and revenue estimates with EPS of $0.16 and revenue of $387.07 million, up 39% year over year. Analysts remain broadly positive, with 28 Buy ratings and an average price target of $93.00.

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) Director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $284,458.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 113,477 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,470.73. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rubrik Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:RBRK opened at $72.35 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. Rubrik's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rubrik by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company's stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 236,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the company's stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rubrik from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RBRK

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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