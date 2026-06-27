Paul Wierbicki Sells 10,000 Shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Rush Street Interactive insider Paul Wierbicki sold 10,000 shares on June 25 at an average price of $30.12, totaling $301,200. After the sale, he still held 93,256 shares.

Rush Street Interactive insider Paul Wierbicki sold 10,000 shares on June 25 at an average price of $30.12, totaling $301,200. After the sale, he still held 93,256 shares. Strong recent performance: RSI opened at $31.57, near its 52-week high of $31.65, and the stock has climbed sharply alongside a strong quarterly earnings report. The company beat expectations with Q1 EPS of $0.14 on revenue of $370.36 million, up 41.1% year over year.

RSI opened at $31.57, near its 52-week high of $31.65, and the stock has climbed sharply alongside a strong quarterly earnings report. The company beat expectations with Q1 EPS of $0.14 on revenue of $370.36 million, up 41.1% year over year. Wall Street remains constructive: Several analysts raised price targets, and the stock now has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $29.25. Hedge funds and institutional investors also continue to hold a meaningful stake in the company.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) insider Paul Wierbicki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 93,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,808,870.72. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Wierbicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Paul Wierbicki sold 45,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $1,239,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Paul Wierbicki sold 15,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of RSI stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.82 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded Rush Street Interactive to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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