Insider Selling: Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) CAO Sells $431,985.00 in Stock

Key Points Snowflake CAO Emily Ho sold 1,860 shares on June 24 at an average price of $232.25, totaling about $431,985. After the sale, she still held 41,283 shares valued at roughly $9.59 million.

on June 24 at an average price of $232.25, totaling about $431,985. After the sale, she still held 41,283 shares valued at roughly $9.59 million. Snowflake recently beat earnings expectations , reporting quarterly EPS of $0.39 versus the $0.32 consensus and revenue of $1.39 billion, up 33.5% year over year.

, reporting quarterly EPS of $0.39 versus the $0.32 consensus and revenue of $1.39 billion, up 33.5% year over year. Analysts remain broadly bullish on SNOW, with several firms raising price targets and the stock carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average target price of $293.53.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) CAO Emily Ho sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.25, for a total value of $431,985.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 41,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,587,976.75. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $248.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $284.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $191.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.19.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snowflake from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Snowflake, with several firms reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and raising price targets, reinforcing confidence in its growth outlook and AI-related demand.

Analysts remain constructive on Snowflake, with several firms reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and raising price targets, reinforcing confidence in its growth outlook and AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is rising around Snowflake’s long-term AI opportunity and its scale in cloud data management, with recent coverage citing strong free cash flow and broad enterprise relevance. GitLab vs. Snowflake: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investor interest is rising around Snowflake’s long-term AI opportunity and its scale in cloud data management, with recent coverage citing strong free cash flow and broad enterprise relevance. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake is attracting more attention from traders and retail investors, which can support momentum when combined with strong fundamentals.

Snowflake is attracting more attention from traders and retail investors, which can support momentum when combined with strong fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles questioning whether SNOW can rebound or reach higher levels are mostly sentiment-driven and do not indicate a new fundamental catalyst.

Recent articles questioning whether SNOW can rebound or reach higher levels are mostly sentiment-driven and do not indicate a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales, including recent transactions by executives, may weigh on sentiment even though the trades were reportedly made under pre-arranged plans for tax withholding purposes.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

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