Insider Selling: STUB (NYSE:STUB) Insider Sells $302,214.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider Nayaab Islam sold 25,080 shares of STUB on June 26 at an average price of $12.05, totaling about $302,214. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

of STUB on June 26 at an average price of $12.05, totaling about $302,214. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Islam also sold 16,720 shares on June 15 for about $190,106.40, indicating multiple recent insider dispositions in the stock.

STUB rose 7.3% to $12.36, and the company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share on revenue of $446.05 million, up 12.2% year over year.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) insider Nayaab Islam sold 25,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $302,214.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,538,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,887,286.20. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Nayaab Islam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Nayaab Islam sold 16,720 shares of STUB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $190,106.40.

STUB Trading Up 7.3%

STUB stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $9.26. STUB has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of -20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $446.05 million for the quarter. STUB's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that STUB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STUB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in STUB by 56,638.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276,882 shares of the company's stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 276,394 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STUB during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,158,000. Galaxy Group Investments LLC acquired a new position in STUB in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in STUB in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,887,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in STUB in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STUB shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of STUB in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of STUB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STUB from $8.75 to $10.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STUB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of STUB in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STUB

STUB Company Profile

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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