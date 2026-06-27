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Trulieve Cannabis (NYSE:TRLV) CEO Sells 136,811 Shares

June 27, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Trulieve Cannabis CEO Kim Rivers sold 136,811 shares on June 26 at an average price of $8.76, totaling about $1.2 million. The sale reduced her direct ownership by 8.48% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • The stock opened at $8.93 on Friday, sitting well above its 52-week low of $3.50 but below its 52-week high of $13.28.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with recent coverage including a hold from Zacks Research and a sell rating from Weiss Ratings. MarketBeat says the current average rating for TRLV is Reduce.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (NYSE:TRLV - Get Free Report) CEO Kim Rivers sold 136,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $1,198,464.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,937,757.88. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

NYSE:TRLV opened at $8.93 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $13.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis currently has an average rating of "Reduce".


Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRLV

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on the cultivation, processing, and retail sale of medical and adult-use cannabis products. The company offers a range of products that may include flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, vape products, and topicals through its dispensary network and branded product portfolio.

Trulieve's operations have been centered primarily in the United States, with a strong presence in Florida and additional markets in other states where cannabis is legally regulated.

See Also

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