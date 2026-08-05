Insider Buying: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) VP Buys $73,060.00 in Stock

Key Points TSMC VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares for $73,060, increasing his holdings by 7.66% to 14,051 shares. The purchase follows several additional insider buys since May.

for $73,060, increasing his holdings by 7.66% to 14,051 shares. The purchase follows several additional insider buys since May. TSMC reported quarterly revenue of $39.89 billion and EPS of $4.28, with a 50.31% net margin and 39.37% return on equity. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, implying a 1.1% yield.

Analysts maintain a broadly positive outlook, with a consensus “Buy” rating and a $496.25 price target, supported by expected AI-chip demand. However, semiconductor-sector volatility and elevated valuations remain risks.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.06 per share, for a total transaction of $73,060.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 14,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,026,566.06. The trade was a 7.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bor-Zen Tien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.97 per share, with a total value of $67,970.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.13 per share, with a total value of $74,130.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Bor-Zen Tien purchased 3,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.39 per share, for a total transaction of $223,170.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Bor-Zen Tien acquired 40 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,064.80.

On Monday, June 29th, Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.7%

TSM opened at $417.21 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $427.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,514,662,000 after buying an additional 313,773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after buying an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,832,708,000 after buying an additional 966,926 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,629,524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,622,426,000 after acquiring an additional 556,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $496.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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