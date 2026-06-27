Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Insider Sells 2,851 Shares of Stock

Key Points Valvoline insider Jonathan Caldwell sold 2,851 shares on June 25 at an average price of $40.00, totaling $114,040. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 25 at an average price of $40.00, totaling $114,040. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Following the transaction, Caldwell still owned 20,918 shares, and the sale reduced his stake by 11.99% .

. Valvoline’s stock was trading near its 52-week high at $40.11, while the company recently beat earnings expectations and analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $40.93.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Caldwell sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,918 shares in the company, valued at $836,720. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 5.03%.The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valvoline

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $122,409,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,245 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $79,573,000 after buying an additional 1,606,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Valvoline by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,537,621 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $198,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,651,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,706,259 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 998,896 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].