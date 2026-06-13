Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Director Sells $31,590.00 in Stock

Key Points Westwood Holdings Group director Susan Byrne sold 1,800 shares on June 10 at an average price of $17.55, totaling $31,590. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 10 at an average price of $17.55, totaling $31,590. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Byrne still owned 270,921 shares valued at about $4.75 million, and the sale reduced her position by just 0.66% .

valued at about $4.75 million, and the sale reduced her position by just . The stock was up 1.4% and recently traded around $17.84. Westwood also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, implying a 3.4% annual yield.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG - Get Free Report) Director Susan Byrne sold 1,800 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 270,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,754,663.55. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of WHG opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Westwood Holdings Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Westwood Holdings Group to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 88,680 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 11,192 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,166 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,856 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,396 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company's stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood's disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm's product lineup includes U.S.

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