Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) CEO Sells $18,959.46 in Stock

Bk Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI - Get Free Report) CEO John Suzuki sold 223 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $18,959.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,957.92. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bk Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock's 50-day moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38. Bk Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $104.55.

Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Bk Technologies had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 16.03%.Bk Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.550 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bk Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bk Technologies by 80.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bk Technologies by 90.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bk Technologies by 433.4% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bk Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Bk Technologies by 288.0% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company's stock.

About Bk Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of professional two-way radio communications equipment and systems. The company's product portfolio includes portable radios, mobile radios, repeater and dispatch consoles, antennas and related accessories. BK Technologies serves a broad range of end markets that require reliable voice and data communications, including public safety agencies, government entities, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining and commercial applications.

BK Technologies offers both analog and digital radio platforms, supporting industry standards such as Project 25 (P25) for mission-critical communications.

Further Reading

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