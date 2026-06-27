Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CEO Acquires 4,111 Shares

Key Points CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse bought 4,111 Contango ORE shares at an average price of $15.24, a transaction worth about $62,652. After the purchase, he directly owned 555,251 shares.

bought 4,111 Contango ORE shares at an average price of $15.24, a transaction worth about $62,652. After the purchase, he directly owned 555,251 shares. The company’s stock opened at $15.74 and is trading well below its recent highs, with a 52-week range of $14.50 to $34.38. Its 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $20.40 and $24.13, respectively.

Contango ORE reported a quarterly EPS loss of $0.83, missing analyst expectations of a $0.16 profit. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $33.50.

Contango ORE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO - Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van acquired 4,111 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $62,651.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 555,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,462,025.24. The trade was a 0.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Contango ORE Stock Performance

Shares of CTGO stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $509.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -0.06. Contango ORE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13.

Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.99). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Contango ORE, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Contango ORE in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Contango ORE to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Contango ORE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango ORE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Contango ORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Contango ORE during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Contango ORE by 141.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Contango ORE by 435.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Contango ORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango ORE Company Profile

Contango ORE Royalty Trust (NYSE American: CTGO) is a grantor royalty trust that holds net overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties. As a non‐operating entity, the trust itself does not engage in exploration, drilling or production activities but instead receives a percentage of revenues generated by producing wells. This structure offers investors exposure to commodity price movements and production volumes without the direct capital expenditure or operational risks associated with upstream oil and gas companies.

The trust's assets consist primarily of royalty interests in offshore leases located on the continental shelf of the Gulf of Mexico.

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