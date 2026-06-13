Hyperscale Data (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS) CEO William Horne Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points CEO William Horne bought 200,000 shares of Hyperscale Data at $0.17 each, spending a total of $34,000 in a transaction disclosed to the SEC.

bought 200,000 shares of Hyperscale Data at $0.17 each, spending a total of in a transaction disclosed to the SEC. Hyperscale Data shares were down 8% in Friday trading, opening at $0.15, near the stock’s 52-week low of $0.11 and far below its 52-week high of $4.62.

in Friday trading, opening at $0.15, near the stock’s 52-week low of $0.11 and far below its 52-week high of $4.62. The company’s board authorized a $5 million share repurchase program, which could allow Hyperscale Data to buy back up to 6.6% of its outstanding stock.

Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS - Get Free Report) CEO William Horne bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hyperscale Data Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hyperscale Data, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

Hyperscale Data declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperscale Data

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPUS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyperscale Data by 2,029.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the company's stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,319,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperscale Data in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperscale Data in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperscale Data in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hyperscale Data in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 41.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyperscale Data Company Profile

Hyperscale Data, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive. The company offers lifting services; virtual markets, real world goods marketplaces, gaming, sweepstakes gaming, contest of skill, and building private spaces, as well as socialization and connectivity and real and virtual concerts.

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