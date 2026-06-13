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Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Director Purchases $51,750.00 in Stock

June 13, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Gregory Graves bought 15,000 shares of Laird Superfood at $3.45 each, spending $51,750 and increasing his holdings by about 25% to 75,089 shares.
  • Laird Superfood recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.11, beating analyst expectations, though revenue of $13.94 million came in below estimates and the company remains unprofitable.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally cautious: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus with a $6.00 target price, while some firms have lowered targets or downgraded the shares.

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF - Get Free Report) Director Gregory Graves bought 15,000 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 75,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $259,057.05. The trade was a 24.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Laird Superfood Price Performance

Shares of Laird Superfood stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. Laird Superfood, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 million, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 2.72.

Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 35.26% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.The business had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets


Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSF shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on Laird Superfood from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research cut Laird Superfood from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Laird Superfood

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laird Superfood

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laird Superfood during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Laird Superfood by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,691 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Steadtrust LLC acquired a new stake in Laird Superfood during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Laird Superfood during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Laird Superfood by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,943 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company's stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laird Superfood, Inc (NYSE American: LSF) is a consumer wellness company specializing in plant-based superfood and functional beverage products. Founded in 2015 by big-wave surfer and entrepreneur Laird Hamilton, the company develops creamers, coffees, hydration mixes and culinary superfood blends designed to deliver energy, focus and nutritional support. Laird Superfood's offerings leverage premium ingredients such as coconut milk, aquamin sea minerals, functional mushrooms and adaptogens to address growing consumer demand for clean-label, nutrient-rich alternatives.

The company's core product lines include coconut-based coffee creamers, plant-based creamers, instant coffee blends combined with superfood ingredients, hydration mixes and culinary seasonings.

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