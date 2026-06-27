Insider Selling: Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Insider Sells C$377,600.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Black Diamond Group insider Michael Lenard Ridley sold 20,000 shares on June 26 at C$18.88 each, totaling C$377,600. After the transaction, he still held 402,253 shares.

Black Diamond Group insider Michael Lenard Ridley sold 20,000 shares on June 26 at C$18.88 each, totaling C$377,600. After the transaction, he still held 402,253 shares. Recent insider activity: Ridley also sold 10,000 shares on May 21 for C$175,000, indicating multiple sales in a short period.

Ridley also sold 10,000 shares on May 21 for C$175,000, indicating multiple sales in a short period. Stock and analyst snapshot: Black Diamond Group opened at C$18.70, near its 52-week high of C$20.14, and analysts remain positive with an average Buy rating and a C$19.25 target price.

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report) insider Michael Lenard Ridley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.88, for a total transaction of C$377,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 402,253 shares in the company, valued at C$7,594,536.64. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Michael Lenard Ridley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 10,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$175,000.00.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

BDI opened at C$18.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.00. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$9.62 and a 1 year high of C$20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$129.98 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5349233 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$19.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDI

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Ltd rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. Besides, Black Diamond Group provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance, and ancillary field equipment rentals. From its locations, the company serves multiple sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, and education.

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