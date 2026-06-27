Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Director Laurie Sterritt Sells 19,800 Shares of Stock

Key Points Denison Mines director Laurie Sterritt sold 19,800 shares on June 25 at an average price of C$4.39, totaling C$86,922. She also sold 200 shares earlier in the week at C$4.65.

sold 19,800 shares on June 25 at an average price of C$4.39, totaling C$86,922. She also sold 200 shares earlier in the week at C$4.65. The stock opened at C$4.39 and is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Denison Mines has a market cap of about C$3.97 billion and a 12-month range of C$2.30 to C$6.04.

Analysts remain positive on the uranium explorer, with a consensus rating of Buy and a price target of C$6.50. Recent reports from National Bank Financial and TD Securities both raised their targets to C$6.50.

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML - Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) Director Laurie Sterritt sold 19,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.39, for a total value of C$86,922.00.

Laurie Sterritt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Laurie Sterritt sold 200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.65, for a total value of C$930.00.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

TSE:DML opened at C$4.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.82. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.30 and a twelve month high of C$6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.62.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML - Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 73.67% and a negative net margin of 6,208.50%.The company had revenue of C$1.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DML. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DML

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple underexplored 100% owned and Cosa-operated joint venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, the majority of which reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors. In January of 2025, the Company entered a transformative strategic collaboration with Denison Mines (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) that has secured access to several additional highly prospective eastern Athabasca uranium exploration projects.

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