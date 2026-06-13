Christopher David Taves Sells 176,786 Shares of MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Stock

Key Points Director Christopher David Taves sold 176,786 shares of MediPharm Labs on June 9 at an average price of C$0.08, worth about C$14,142.88.

sold 176,786 shares of MediPharm Labs on June 9 at an average price of C$0.08, worth about C$14,142.88. After the transaction, Taves still held 2,847,939 shares, and the sale reduced his ownership by 5.84% .

. MediPharm Labs shares were trading at C$0.08, with a market cap of C$31.86 million and a 12-month range of C$0.06 to C$0.10.

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS - Get Free Report) Director Christopher David Taves sold 176,786 shares of MediPharm Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$14,142.88. Following the sale, the director owned 2,847,939 shares in the company, valued at C$227,835.12. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

MediPharm Labs Stock Performance

Shares of MediPharm Labs stock opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.61. MediPharm Labs Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and advanced derivative products produced in a GMP-certified facility with ISO-standard clean rooms. MediPharm has invested in an expert research-driven team, state-of-the-art technology, advanced purification methodologies, and purpose-built facilities to deliver pure, trusted, precision-dosed cannabinoid products for domestic and international markets.

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