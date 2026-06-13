Guillaume Lavoie Sells 395 Shares of MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Stock

Key Points Insider selling: Guillaume Lavoie sold 395 MDA Space shares on June 10 at an average price of C$53.55, and also sold additional shares on June 11 and June 12. After the transactions, he still held 7,757 shares, reducing his position by 4.85%.

Guillaume Lavoie sold 395 MDA Space shares on June 10 at an average price of C$53.55, and also sold additional shares on June 11 and June 12. After the transactions, he still held 7,757 shares, reducing his position by 4.85%. Stock and financial backdrop: MDA Space opened at C$52.16, with a market cap of C$7.24 billion and a 52-week range of C$20.85 to C$67.90. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.38 on revenue of C$464.1 million.

MDA Space opened at C$52.16, with a market cap of C$7.24 billion and a 52-week range of C$20.85 to C$67.90. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.38 on revenue of C$464.1 million. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Recent analyst actions were mostly upbeat, including higher price targets from Morgan Stanley and Stifel, plus a Jefferies upgrade to strong-buy. Overall, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy with an average price target of C$57.40.

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA - Get Free Report) insider Guillaume Lavoie sold 395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$21,152.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$415,387.35. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position.

Guillaume Lavoie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Guillaume Lavoie sold 1,500 shares of MDA Space stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.63, for a total transaction of C$78,945.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Guillaume Lavoie sold 688 shares of MDA Space stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.62, for a total transaction of C$38,266.56.

MDA Space Stock Performance

TSE MDA opened at C$52.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20 and a beta of -0.53. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.28. MDA Space Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$20.85 and a twelve month high of C$67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$464.10 million for the quarter. MDA Space had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.9605084 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$51.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of MDA Space from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$53.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$56.00 price target on shares of MDA Space and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MDA Space to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MDA Space has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$57.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDA Space

About MDA Space

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA; NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission - bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one.

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