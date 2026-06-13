Insider Selling: Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Jo Mark Zurel sold 6,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International on June 12 at an average price of C$17.84, totaling C$107,040. After the sale, Zurel held 5,600 shares, a 51.72% reduction in ownership.

of Major Drilling Group International on June 12 at an average price of C$17.84, totaling C$107,040. After the sale, Zurel held 5,600 shares, a 51.72% reduction in ownership. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.10 on revenue of C$233.69 million, with a net margin of 2.40% and return on equity of 3.91%.

on revenue of C$233.69 million, with a net margin of 2.40% and return on equity of 3.91%. Analysts remain bullish on MDI, with three Buy ratings and a consensus price target of C$21.00; TD Securities and RBC both recently raised or set targets above the stock’s current level.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI - Get Free Report) Director Jo Mark Zurel sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.84, for a total transaction of C$107,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,904. The trade was a 51.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Major Drilling Group International Price Performance

Shares of MDI opened at C$17.96 on Friday. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.65. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of C$233.69 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.5757162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDI shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TD boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Major Drilling Group International presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services. Its geographical segments are Canada - the United States; South and Central America; and Asia and Africa, of which most of its revenue comes from Canada - the United States.

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