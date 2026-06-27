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Insider Buying: Stantec (TSE:STN) Director Purchases 1,485 Shares of Stock

June 27, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Clayton Bock bought 1,485 Stantec shares on June 26 at an average price of C$94.85, a transaction worth about C$140,852.25. His holdings increased by 43.55% to 4,895 shares.
  • Stantec shares were up 2.0% and opened at C$98.23, near the stock’s 12-month low of C$94.79 and below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on the stock: 13 analysts rate Stantec a Buy, with a consensus price target of C$150.54 despite several recent target cuts.

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Clayton Bock bought 1,485 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$94.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,852.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,290.75. The trade was a 43.55% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Stantec Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$98.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of C$94.79 and a 12 month high of C$160.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$121.60. The company has a market cap of C$11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Stantec (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 6.19%.The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades


STN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price target on Stantec from C$173.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$157.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$160.00 to C$140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$178.00 to C$171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$150.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stantec

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world's greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today's communities transcend geographic borders.

See Also

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