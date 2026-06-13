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Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Insider Properly Investment Company Ltd. Acquires 4,500 Shares

June 13, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Properly Investment Company Ltd. bought 4,500 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee on June 10 at an average price of C$5.68, a C$25,560 transaction that lifted its holdings to 1,593,891 shares.
  • The insider has been adding to the position repeatedly, with additional purchases on June 8, May 25, and May 19, signaling continued buying interest in the stock.
  • Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock was down 0.5% to C$5.64, while the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.14 on revenue of C$57.45 million in its latest earnings release.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP - Get Free Report) insider Properly Investment Company Ltd. purchased 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,593,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$9,053,300.88. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their position.

Properly Investment Company Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 8th, Properly Investment Company Ltd. purchased 5,700 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,091.00.
  • On Monday, May 25th, Properly Investment Company Ltd. purchased 13,600 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,936.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 19th, Properly Investment Company Ltd. purchased 2,700 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,364.00.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Down 0.5%

SWP stock opened at C$5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$54.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$5.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.77. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a one year low of C$3.25 and a one year high of C$6.06.


Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.45 million for the quarter. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc is a specialty coffee company, that offers green coffee decaffeination and Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc providing green coffee handling and storage services. It is a premium green coffee decaffeinator located in the Canadian state of British Columbia. It employs the proprietary Swiss Water Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals, leveraging science-based systems and controls to produce coffee. The company's sales are primarily generated in a single segment of decaffeination of green coffee.

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