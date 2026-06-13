Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Insider Properly Investment Company Ltd. Acquires 4,500 Shares

Key Points Properly Investment Company Ltd. bought 4,500 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee on June 10 at an average price of C$5.68, a C$25,560 transaction that lifted its holdings to 1,593,891 shares.

bought 4,500 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee on June 10 at an average price of C$5.68, a C$25,560 transaction that lifted its holdings to 1,593,891 shares. The insider has been adding to the position repeatedly, with additional purchases on June 8, May 25, and May 19, signaling continued buying interest in the stock.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock was down 0.5% to C$5.64, while the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.14 on revenue of C$57.45 million in its latest earnings release.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP - Get Free Report) insider Properly Investment Company Ltd. purchased 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,593,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$9,053,300.88. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their position.

Properly Investment Company Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Properly Investment Company Ltd. purchased 5,700 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,091.00.

On Monday, May 25th, Properly Investment Company Ltd. purchased 13,600 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,936.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Properly Investment Company Ltd. purchased 2,700 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,364.00.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Down 0.5%

SWP stock opened at C$5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$54.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$5.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.77. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a one year low of C$3.25 and a one year high of C$6.06.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.45 million for the quarter. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc is a specialty coffee company, that offers green coffee decaffeination and Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc providing green coffee handling and storage services. It is a premium green coffee decaffeinator located in the Canadian state of British Columbia. It employs the proprietary Swiss Water Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals, leveraging science-based systems and controls to produce coffee. The company's sales are primarily generated in a single segment of decaffeination of green coffee.

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