Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Purchases 5,000 Shares

Key Points Whitecap Resources director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares on June 12 at an average price of C$16.30, increasing his holdings to 3,287,599 shares worth about C$53.6 million.

bought 5,000 shares on June 12 at an average price of C$16.30, increasing his holdings to 3,287,599 shares worth about C$53.6 million. The purchase comes after recent insider selling by Fagerheim in April, when he sold a combined 6,100 shares in three transactions.

by Fagerheim in April, when he sold a combined 6,100 shares in three transactions. Whitecap Resources stock was down 1.8% and recently traded near C$16.34, while analysts remain mostly bullish with a consensus Buy rating and average target price of C$17.00.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$81,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,287,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$53,587,863.70. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$8,196.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.76, for a total value of C$68,800.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 500 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$6,830.00.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.8%

WCP stock opened at C$16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.73. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.34.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1226131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Whitecap Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 99.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotia upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WCP

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].