Nicholas John Murray Gawne Purchases 17,500 Shares of WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Stock

Key Points WildBrain insider buying: Nicholas John Murray Gawne bought 17,500 shares of WildBrain at C$1.28 each, a total purchase of C$22,400. After the trade, he held 158,650 shares, increasing his position by 12.4%.

Nicholas John Murray Gawne bought 17,500 shares of WildBrain at C$1.28 each, a total purchase of C$22,400. After the trade, he held 158,650 shares, increasing his position by 12.4%. Stock valuation and recent trading: WILD opened at C$1.29, near its recent lows, and the company currently has a market cap of C$275.61 million. Its shares have traded between C$1.11 and C$2.23 over the past 52 weeks.

WILD opened at C$1.29, near its recent lows, and the company currently has a market cap of C$275.61 million. Its shares have traded between C$1.11 and C$2.23 over the past 52 weeks. Latest financial results: WildBrain reported revenue of C$61.2 million and EPS of C$1.93 for the latest quarter. Analysts currently expect only C$0.037 EPS for the full fiscal year.

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD - Get Free Report) insider Nicholas John Murray Gawne bought 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 158,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,072. This trade represents a 12.40% increase in their position.

WildBrain Stock Performance

Shares of WILD stock opened at C$1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$275.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of -0.84. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.39. WildBrain Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$2.23.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.20 million for the quarter. WildBrain had a net margin of 94.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,531.06%. On average, analysts expect that WildBrain Ltd. will post 0.0369572 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations through the wonder of storytelling. A leader in 360° franchise management-spanning Content Creation, Audience Engagement and Global Licensing-our mission is to cultivate and grow love for our own and partner brands through exceptional entertainment experiences. Home to such franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi, we produce such acclaimed series as The Snoopy Show,¿Snoopy in Space,¿Camp Snoopy, Teletubbies Let's Go!, Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, Sonic Prime and Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City.

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