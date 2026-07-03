Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Insider Meren Energy Inc. Sells 5,000,000 Shares July 3, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Meren Energy Inc. sold 5,000,000 Africa Energy shares on June 30 at an average price of C$0.14, generating about C$700,000. After the transaction, Meren Energy still held 271,982,414 shares, but its stake fell by 1.81%. Africa Energy stock last traded at C$0.17, giving the company a market cap of about C$81.46 million, with shares trading well below the 1-year high of C$0.55. Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE - Get Free Report) insider Meren Energy Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 271,982,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$38,077,537.96. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. Africa Energy Stock PerformanceShares of Africa Energy stock opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.46 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.65. Africa Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.55. The company's fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. Africa Energy Company Profile (Get Free Report)Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp. in March 2015. Africa Energy Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Further ReadingFive stocks we like better than Africa EnergyShorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power PlaySanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to HearMeta’s AI Compute Push Could Turn Its Massive CapEx Bill Into a Competitive Weapon3 Dividend ETFs Built for Stability in a Volatile MarketThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Africa Energy? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Africa Energy and related companies. 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