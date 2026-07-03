Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Major Shareholder Financial Lp Hrt Purchases 3,959 Shares

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 3,959 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals at an average price of $3.30, increasing its position by 5.04% to 82,556 shares. The purchase was disclosed in an SEC filing.

bought 3,959 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals at an average price of $3.30, increasing its position by 5.04% to 82,556 shares. The purchase was disclosed in an SEC filing. The shareholder had also been buying earlier in the week, including 6,755 shares on June 30 and 25,836 shares on June 29, signaling continued accumulation of SHPH stock.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares were trading up 7.4% to $3.65, but the stock remains highly distressed, with a market cap of just $2.34 million and a one-year range of $2.90 to $55.90. Analysts currently rate the stock a Sell.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 3,959 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $272,434.80. The trade was a 5.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 6,755 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,818.65.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 25,836 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $88,875.84.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.4%

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

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