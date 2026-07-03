Stem (NYSE:STEM) Insider Sells 1,347 Shares

Key Points Insider selling: Stem insider Michael James Carlson sold 1,347 shares on July 2 at an average price of $7.85, trimming his ownership by about 4.95%.

Stem insider Michael James Carlson sold 1,347 shares on July 2 at an average price of $7.85, trimming his ownership by about 4.95%. Weak stock performance: STEM shares were down 1.7% and opened at $7.79, trading well below both the 50-day average of $8.97 and the 200-day average of $11.79.

STEM shares were down 1.7% and opened at $7.79, trading well below both the 50-day average of $8.97 and the 200-day average of $11.79. Mixed fundamentals and cautious outlook: Stem recently missed quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, and analysts currently have a consensus rating of Reduce with an average target price of $12.38.

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM - Get Free Report) insider Michael James Carlson sold 1,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $10,573.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $203,008.85. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stem Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of STEM opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Stem (NYSE:STEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STEM shares. Weiss Ratings cut Stem from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stem from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Stem in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Stem from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stem

Key Stem News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stem this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stem said its PowerTrack™ Energy Management System won The smarter E AWARD 2026 in the Smart Integrated Energy category, which highlights product recognition and could support the company’s clean-energy software positioning. Stem Wins The smarter E AWARD 2026 for PowerTrack Energy Management System

Stem said its PowerTrack™ Energy Management System won The smarter E AWARD 2026 in the Smart Integrated Energy category, which highlights product recognition and could support the company’s clean-energy software positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage commentary noted that Stem currently carries a consensus recommendation of “Reduce,” adding to cautious sentiment around the stock. Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Brokerage commentary noted that Stem currently carries a consensus recommendation of “Reduce,” adding to cautious sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: General STEM-related education and health articles were also included in the news flow, but they do not appear directly related to Stem, Inc.’s business or near-term stock performance.

General STEM-related education and health articles were also included in the news flow, but they do not appear directly related to Stem, Inc.’s business or near-term stock performance. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including CEO Arun Narayanan and insiders Michael James Carlson, Matthew Tappin, and Saul R. Laureles, sold shares at $7.85, which can signal reduced insider confidence and often weighs on investor sentiment. SEC filing for Arun Narayanan sale

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Stem by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company's stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc is a technology company specializing in AI-driven energy storage and optimization solutions for commercial, industrial and utility customers. The company delivers integrated hardware and software systems that enable clients to manage energy consumption, reduce peak demand charges and provide ancillary services to the power grid. By combining battery storage hardware with advanced machine-learning algorithms, Stem helps organizations align energy usage with cost-saving opportunities while supporting grid reliability and renewable integration.

At the core of Stem's offering is its Athena software platform, which uses real-time data and predictive analytics to forecast energy needs and automatically dispatch stored energy when it is most valuable.

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