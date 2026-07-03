MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) General Counsel Sells $13,608.54 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: MarketWise insider Erik Mickels sold 3,973 shares at $19.14 each, totaling about $76,043 . The filing says the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards.

MarketWise insider Erik Mickels sold 3,973 shares at $19.14 each, totaling about . The filing says the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. Dividend increase: MarketWise recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share from $0.20. That puts the annualized dividend at $1.00 and the yield at about 5.3% .

MarketWise recently raised its quarterly dividend to from $0.20. That puts the annualized dividend at $1.00 and the yield at about . Stock and outlook: The shares were trading down 1.5% at $18.86, below the company’s 12-month high of $21.74 but above its low of $13.49. Analysts currently rate the stock a Hold on average, with a consensus target price of $20.00.

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW - Get Free Report) General Counsel Scott Daniel Forney sold 711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $13,608.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 21,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $410,725.26. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

MarketWise Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $18.86 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. MarketWise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $294.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.26.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. MarketWise had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $77.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketWise, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

MarketWise Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from MarketWise's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. MarketWise's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTW. Wall Street Zen lowered MarketWise from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MarketWise from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MarketWise

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199 shares of the newsletter publisher's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the newsletter publisher's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the newsletter publisher's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,737 shares of the newsletter publisher's stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in MarketWise by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,631 shares of the newsletter publisher's stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].