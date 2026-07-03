Insider Buying: Ridgetech (NASDAQ:RDGT) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,197 Shares of Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 30,939 Ridgetech shares on June 30 at an average price of $1.52, a purchase worth about $47,027. The transaction boosted its holdings by 52.12% to 90,302 shares.

bought 30,939 Ridgetech shares on June 30 at an average price of $1.52, a purchase worth about $47,027. The transaction boosted its holdings by 52.12% to 90,302 shares. Financial Lp Hrt has been actively trading RDGT recently, including buying 10,197 shares on July 1 and selling a combined 72,615 shares across June 12, June 15, and June 16. All of the insider activity was disclosed in SEC filings.

Ridgetech stock was up 5.5% and opened at $1.53, while analyst sentiment remains weak with an average Sell rating. Recent rating changes were mixed, with Weiss Ratings cutting its view and Wall Street Zen upgrading the stock to buy.

Ridgetech Inc. (NASDAQ:RDGT - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 10,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,295.50. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 100,499 shares in the company, valued at $150,748.50. The trade was a 11.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 30,939 shares of Ridgetech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $47,027.28.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 57,998 shares of Ridgetech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $92,796.80.

On Monday, June 15th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 8,091 shares of Ridgetech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $12,945.60.

On Friday, June 12th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 6,526 shares of Ridgetech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $9,854.26.

Ridgetech Price Performance

RDGT opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.46. Ridgetech Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $760.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RDGT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ridgetech to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ridgetech from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ridgetech

About Ridgetech

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. Its stores provide various pharmaceutical products, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines (TCM), personal and family care products, and medical devices, as well as convenience products, such as consumable, seasonal, and promotional items.

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