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Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Director Jesus Alfonso Buys 2,000 Shares

July 3, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Jesus Alfonso bought 2,000 shares of Comet Industries on July 2 at C$6.00 each, totaling C$12,000.
  • After the purchase, Alfonso’s stake increased to 215,800 shares, worth about C$1.29 million, a 0.94% increase in ownership.
  • Comet Industries shares were essentially flat, opening at C$6.00 and trading near their 52-week high of C$6.35, with the stock up 0.2% in the session.

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU - Get Free Report) Director Jesus Alfonso purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 215,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,294,800. This trade represents a 0.94% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Comet Industries Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CVE:CMU opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.80. Comet Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.77 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79.

Comet Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia. In addition, the company holds, and rents land and a commercial building located at the corner of Carrall and Powell Streets in the Gastown area of Vancouver, Canada.

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