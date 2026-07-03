Craig Gracey Sells 637 Shares of Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Stock

Key Points Omada Health CAO Craig Gracey sold 637 shares on July 1 at an average price of $23.00, bringing in about $14,651. After the sale, he still held 15,441 shares valued at roughly $355,143.

on July 1 at an average price of $23.00, bringing in about $14,651. After the sale, he still held 15,441 shares valued at roughly $355,143. Gracey has been actively selling shares recently , including multiple larger sales in late June and mid-June, indicating a steady reduction in his ownership stake.

, including multiple larger sales in late June and mid-June, indicating a steady reduction in his ownership stake. Omada Health shares were down 1.0% and opened at $22.39, while analysts currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $22.91.

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) CAO Craig Gracey sold 637 shares of Omada Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,651.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,143. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Craig Gracey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Craig Gracey sold 405 shares of Omada Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $8,910.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Craig Gracey sold 2,083 shares of Omada Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,743.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Craig Gracey sold 2,084 shares of Omada Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Craig Gracey sold 2,083 shares of Omada Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $39,597.83.

On Monday, June 22nd, Craig Gracey sold 2,083 shares of Omada Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $37,494.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Craig Gracey sold 6,894 shares of Omada Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $120,093.48.

Omada Health Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of OMDA stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. Omada Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -82.93.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter. Omada Health had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Omada Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omada Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,402,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omada Health by 1,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,272,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,855,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Omada Health by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,855,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 346,588 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omada Health in the third quarter valued at $30,510,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,948,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMDA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Omada Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Omada Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omada Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OMDA

About Omada Health

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company's platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

Further Reading

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