Insider Buying: Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Azimut Exploration insider Jonathan Rosset bought 25,000 shares on June 24 at C$0.60 each, a C$15,000 purchase that lifted his holdings to 800,000 shares.

Azimut Exploration insider Jonathan Rosset bought 25,000 shares on June 24 at C$0.60 each, a C$15,000 purchase that lifted his holdings to 800,000 shares. Recent accumulation: Rosset also purchased additional shares in late May, including 5,000, 10,000, and 35,000-share buys at prices around C$0.70 to C$0.71, indicating repeated insider buying.

Rosset also purchased additional shares in late May, including 5,000, 10,000, and 35,000-share buys at prices around C$0.70 to C$0.71, indicating repeated insider buying. Stock performance and valuation: Azimut Exploration stock was down 6.5% and opened at C$0.58, trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages; the company has a market cap of C$58.45 million and a 52-week range of C$0.52 to C$1.10.

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Rosset acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 800,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$480,000. This trade represents a 3.23% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Jonathan Rosset bought 5,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Jonathan Rosset bought 10,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$7,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Jonathan Rosset bought 35,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00.

Azimut Exploration Stock Down 6.5%

CVE:AZM opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.18. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$1.10.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its 100% owned flagship project is the Elmer gold project located in the James Bay region. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.

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