Insider Selling: ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Major Shareholder Sells 94,415 Shares

Key Points ServiceTitan major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners V, L sold 94,415 shares on June 23 at an average price of $63.43, totaling about $5.99 million. The sale reduced its stake by 17.56%, leaving 443,221 shares worth about $28.1 million.

on June 23 at an average price of $63.43, totaling about $5.99 million. The sale reduced its stake by 17.56%, leaving 443,221 shares worth about $28.1 million. The stock was trading higher , opening at $65.03 and up 1.3% on the day. ServiceTitan’s shares remain well below their 52-week high of $119.99 and above their 52-week low of $54.17.

, opening at $65.03 and up 1.3% on the day. ServiceTitan’s shares remain well below their 52-week high of $119.99 and above their 52-week low of $54.17. Recent operating results beat expectations, with quarterly EPS of $0.37 versus the $0.28 consensus and revenue of $268.82 million, up 24.6% year over year. Analysts currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy” on average, with a consensus price target of $110.53.

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners V, L sold 94,415 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,988,743.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 443,221 shares in the company, valued at $28,113,508.03. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Iconiq Strategic Partners V, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Iconiq Strategic Partners V, L sold 115 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $7,246.15.

On Monday, June 22nd, Iconiq Strategic Partners V, L sold 85 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $5,355.85.

ServiceTitan Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TTAN opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.17 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 0.13.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 13.44%.The firm had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceTitan from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceTitan presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceTitan

Institutional Trading of ServiceTitan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceTitan by 538.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,429,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,670,000 after buying an additional 3,735,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth about $112,678,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the third quarter worth about $84,983,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,702,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 2,401.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 670,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,645,000 after acquiring an additional 644,068 shares during the period.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company's platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan's offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

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