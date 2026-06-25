Nicholas Schorsch Purchases 1,500 Shares of American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Stock

Key Points Nicholas Schorsch , a major shareholder of American Strategic Investment, bought 1,500 shares on June 22 at an average price of $7.85 each, totaling $11,775 .

, a major shareholder of American Strategic Investment, bought on June 22 at an average price of each, totaling . After the purchase, Schorsch’s direct stake rose to 1,073,620 shares , valued at about $8.43 million , a modest 0.14% increase in his position.

, valued at about , a modest in his position. The stock remains under pressure: American Strategic Investment recently reported a ($3.04) EPS quarterly loss, and analysts currently hold a consensus Sell rating on the shares.

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas Schorsch purchased 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,073,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,917. This represents a 0.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYC stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.23. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 53.18% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of American Strategic Investment in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

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