Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) CEO Benjamin Zeskind Purchases 2,400 Shares of Stock

Key Points Immuneering CEO Benjamin Zeskind bought 2,400 shares at $4.56 each, a $10,944 transaction that lifted his ownership by 0.10% to about 2.32 million shares.

bought 2,400 shares at $4.56 each, a $10,944 transaction that lifted his ownership by 0.10% to about 2.32 million shares. The stock rose 1.3% and opened at $4.60, while remaining below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages; it has traded between $2.87 and $10.08 over the past year.

and opened at $4.60, while remaining below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages; it has traded between $2.87 and $10.08 over the past year. Immuneering recently beat quarterly EPS expectations with a loss of $0.21 per share versus the expected $0.30 loss, and analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.50.

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX - Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Zeskind bought 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $10,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,315,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,549.12. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Immuneering Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.38. Immuneering Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Immuneering Corporation will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Immuneering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMRX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Immuneering from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMRX

About Immuneering

Immuneering (Nasdaq: IMRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering's machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company's AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.

The company's lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

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