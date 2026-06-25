Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins Sells 11,311 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Quantum-Si insider John Vieceli sold 15,112 shares on June 23 at an average price of $0.90, worth about $13,600.80. After the transaction, he still held 1,140,434 shares.

Quantum-Si insider John Vieceli sold 15,112 shares on June 23 at an average price of $0.90, worth about $13,600.80. After the transaction, he still held 1,140,434 shares. Stock and financial snapshot: QSI opened at $0.83 and has traded between $0.69 and $3.10 over the past 12 months. The company recently beat EPS estimates but missed revenue expectations and remains unprofitable.

QSI opened at $0.83 and has traded between $0.69 and $3.10 over the past 12 months. The company recently beat EPS estimates but missed revenue expectations and remains unprofitable. Wall Street view: Analysts are cautious on Quantum-Si, with an average rating of “Reduce” and a price target of $1.00. Institutional ownership stands at about 39.9% of the company.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI - Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $10,179.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,669,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,302,821.80. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Alan Hawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 11,310 shares of Quantum-Si stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $10,857.60.

On Monday, April 20th, Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 83,712 shares of Quantum-Si stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $84,549.12.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

QSI stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Quantum-Si Incorporated has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $180.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 5,605.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quantum-Si Incorporated will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Quantum-Si by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 40,111 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QSI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QSI

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, developing next-generation proteomics solutions based on semiconductor sequencing technology. The company’s core offering centers on a proprietary single-molecule protein sequencing platform that uses a silicon-based sensor chip to convert protein data into digital signals. This approach is designed to deliver high sensitivity, single-amino-acid resolution and deep proteome coverage while potentially reducing cost and complexity compared to traditional mass spectrometry methods.

Quantum-Si’s product roadmap includes the development and commercialization of an integrated system comprising instruments, consumable reagents and proprietary data analysis software.

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