AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Director Peter Grenville Schoch Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 2,000 shares of AirBoss of America at C$6.90 each, bringing his total holdings to 87,000 shares worth about C$600,300. The purchase increased his position by 2.35%.

of AirBoss of America at C$6.90 each, bringing his total holdings to 87,000 shares worth about C$600,300. The purchase increased his position by 2.35%. This was part of a recent buying streak, with Schoch also purchasing 10,000 shares on June 12 , 5,000 shares on May 20 , and 20,000 shares on May 14 .

, , and . AirBoss of America stock opened at C$6.70, and analysts currently hold a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of C$8.33. TD and TD Securities both recently raised their price targets and maintained buy ratings.

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS - Get Free Report) Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$13,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$600,300. The trade was a 2.35% increase in their position.

Peter Grenville Schoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Peter Grenville Schoch bought 10,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Peter Grenville Schoch bought 20,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.46 per share, with a total value of C$149,200.00.

AirBoss of America Price Performance

Shares of BOS opened at C$6.70 on Thursday. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.87 and a 1-year high of C$10.08. The stock has a market cap of C$182.02 million, a PE ratio of -30.45, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of C$147.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.1012935 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD boosted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$8.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals. The Engineered Products segment includes the manufacture and distribution of anti-noise, vibration, and harshness dampening parts.

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