Anthony Bergmann Sells 400 Shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock

Key Points Capricor Therapeutics CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 400 shares on June 24 at an average price of $30.00, totaling $12,000. After the sale, he still held 11,223 shares worth about $336,690.

on June 24 at an average price of $30.00, totaling $12,000. After the sale, he still held 11,223 shares worth about $336,690. Bergmann has recently sold additional Capricor shares , including 500 shares on June 22 and two larger sales of 25,000 shares each in March and May.

, including 500 shares on June 22 and two larger sales of 25,000 shares each in March and May. Analysts remain mostly bullish on CAPR, with eight Buy ratings and one Sell rating, and a consensus price target of $50.30, even though the company recently reported a quarterly EPS loss that missed estimates.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,690. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anthony Bergmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Bergmann sold 500 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Anthony Bergmann sold 25,000 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Anthony Bergmann sold 25,000 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $753,250.00.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAPR. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAPR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,141 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 116,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,273 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,450 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 232,536 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 69,515 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company's leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

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