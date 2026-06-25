Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Sells $13,538.28 in Stock

Key Points Sprinklr General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 2,724 shares on June 22 at an average price of $4.97, totaling about $13,538. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and Scott still directly owns 648,412 shares.

on June 22 at an average price of $4.97, totaling about $13,538. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and Scott still directly owns 648,412 shares. The company’s recent earnings beat expectations , reporting Q1 EPS of $0.11 versus the $0.10 consensus and revenue of $219.48 million, up 6.8% year over year. Sprinklr also issued FY2027 and Q2 2027 guidance.

, reporting Q1 EPS of $0.11 versus the $0.10 consensus and revenue of $219.48 million, up 6.8% year over year. Sprinklr also issued FY2027 and Q2 2027 guidance. Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with the stock carrying an average “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $7.79. Several firms have recently cut targets, including Citizens JMP, Rosenblatt, and Morgan Stanley.

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 2,724 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $13,538.28. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 648,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,222,607.64. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jacob Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Jacob Scott sold 16,380 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $86,814.00.

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.3%

CXM opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.29%.The business had revenue of $219.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXM. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sprinklr from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sprinklr from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXM

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 869,926 shares of the company's stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 42.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 3,311.2% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,993 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Lavelle Capital LP bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 563.7% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company's stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].