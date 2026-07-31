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Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Insider Purchases C$11,600.00 in Stock

July 31, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider Jonathan Rosset purchased 20,000 Azimut Exploration shares at an average C$0.58 per share, investing C$11,600 and increasing his direct holdings by 2.30% to 890,000 shares.
  • Rosset has made several additional purchases since late May, totaling 125,000 shares across the reported transactions and signaling continued insider buying.
  • Azimut shares opened at C$0.57, below their 50-day moving average of C$0.63 and 200-day moving average of C$0.72. The company has a C$57.44 million market capitalization and owns the Elmer gold project in Quebec’s James Bay region.

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Rosset bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$11,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 890,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$516,200. This represents a 2.30% increase in their position.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 27th, Jonathan Rosset purchased 10,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,700.00.
  • On Thursday, July 23rd, Jonathan Rosset purchased 20,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$11,400.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Jonathan Rosset purchased 20,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 25,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.
  • On Thursday, May 28th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 5,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.
  • On Thursday, May 28th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 10,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 27th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 35,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance


CVE:AZM opened at C$0.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.17. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

About Azimut Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its 100% owned flagship project is the Elmer gold project located in the James Bay region. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM)

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