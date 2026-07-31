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NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Insider Cliff Wagner Buys 10,000 Shares

July 31, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider Cliff Wagner purchased 10,000 NanoXplore shares at an average price of C$1.50, investing C$15,000 and increasing his holdings by 63.29% to 25,800 shares.
  • NanoXplore shares opened at C$1.52, with a market capitalization of approximately C$275.9 million and a 52-week trading range of C$1.38 to C$3.34.
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of C$32.35 million and a loss of C$0.01 per share, alongside negative net margin and return on equity; analysts expect full-year EPS of C$0.02.

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA - Get Free Report) insider Cliff Wagner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 25,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,700. The trade was a 63.29% increase in their position.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

TSE:GRA opened at C$1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$275.86 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.00. NanoXplore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.34.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.35 million during the quarter. NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

NanoXplore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

See Also

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