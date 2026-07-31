Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Director Sells $16,950.00 in Stock

Key Points Director Fernando Adrian Elsztain sold 70,000 Cresud shares at an average price of $1.26, generating $88,200 and reducing his ownership by 9.27% to 685,121 shares. He also reported several smaller sales in July.

at an average price of $1.26, generating $88,200 and reducing his ownership by 9.27% to 685,121 shares. He also reported several smaller sales in July. Cresud reported quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share on revenue of $182.78 million, with a 17.44% net margin and 7.21% return on equity. The stock was recently priced at $11.61, within its $8.39–$14.21 one-year range.

on revenue of $182.78 million, with a 17.44% net margin and 7.21% return on equity. The stock was recently priced at $11.61, within its $8.39–$14.21 one-year range. Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Cresud has an average “Hold” rating, while institutional and hedge-fund investors collectively own 12.90% of the company.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) Director Fernando Adrian Elsztain sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $16,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 665,736 shares in the company, valued at $752,281.68. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fernando Adrian Elsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Fernando Adrian Elsztain sold 20,000 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $23,400.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Fernando Adrian Elsztain sold 4,385 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $4,867.35.

On Thursday, June 11th, Fernando Adrian Elsztain sold 70,000 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $88,200.00.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of CRESY opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $733.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50-day moving average is $11.29.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.78 million during the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,802 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud SAC.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in agribusiness and real estate activities. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Cresud operates through a network of subsidiaries focused on crop production, livestock breeding and sustainability initiatives. The company’s agricultural arm cultivates major row crops such as soybeans, corn and wheat, and maintains a sizeable cattle herd across its extensive landholdings.

In its farming operations, Cresud emphasizes soil management, water resource optimization and technological integration.

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