Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) COO John Gallagher Sells 431 Shares of Stock

Key Points Trupanion COO John Gallagher sold 431 shares at an average price of $25.08, generating $10,809.48. The transaction, made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, reduced his direct holdings by 1.32% to 32,203 shares.

at an average price of $25.08, generating $10,809.48. The transaction, made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, reduced his direct holdings by 1.32% to 32,203 shares. Trupanion reported quarterly EPS of $0.11, exceeding estimates of $0.07, while revenue reached $384.05 million, up 12.3% year over year and above consensus expectations.

Analyst sentiment is moderately bullish, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60, compared with the stock’s reported price of $24.48.

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) COO John Gallagher sold 431 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $10,809.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,651.24. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Trupanion Price Performance

Trupanion stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $384.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.77 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 185.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,790,000 after buying an additional 402,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,014 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,559 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 224,433 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 217,634 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,475,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,121,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,212,151 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $52,462,000 after acquiring an additional 163,101 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities set a $42.00 price target on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Trupanion from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRUP

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

Further Reading

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