InsiderTrades.com logo

Insider Selling: Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ) CAO Sells 500 Shares

July 31, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Ryerson CAO Molly Kannan sold 500 shares at an average price of $32, generating $16,000; she retains 24,136 shares valued at approximately $772,352.
  • Ryerson reported quarterly EPS of $0.52, exceeding the $0.40 analyst consensus, on revenue of $2.01 billion. The company guided for third-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.37–$0.40.
  • The stock opened at $26.78 after a reported 7% decline, while analyst sentiment remained negative: two firms rate it Sell and one rates it Hold, producing a consensus rating of Sell. Ryerson also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875, equivalent to a 2.8% annualized yield.

Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) CAO Molly Kannan sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,352. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryerson Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of RYZ opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.78. Ryerson Holding has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Ryerson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement


The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ryerson's payout ratio is currently -50.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RYZ. Zacks Research cut Ryerson from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ryerson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on RYZ

About Ryerson

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson (NYSE: RYZ) is a U.S.-based metals distributor and processor that supplies a broad range of metal products and value-added services to industrial customers. Its product mix typically includes carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum and specialty alloys in forms such as sheets, plate, bar, tubing and structural shapes. The company focuses on meeting the material needs of manufacturers, fabricators and other industrial end markets.

Beyond distribution, Ryerson offers processing and finishing services designed to prepare metal for downstream manufacturing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Ryerson?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Ryerson and related companies.
From Our Partners
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
The Wall Street Journal is already raising the alarm about a potential market crash, and Weiss Ratings researc...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Tired of trying tactic after tactic when it comes to options trades... only to be met with market noise and st...
Base Camp Trading | Sponsoredtc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns, I believe this AI company is about to tri...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
Bank of America just revealed your expiration date. In their Bloomberg interview, they didn't just predict the...
Decentralized Masters | Sponsoredtc pixel
Three oil giants buried the same discovery for 50 years
In 1976, Chevron tapped an energy source with no fuel costs, no carbon, and no supply chain - then killed the ...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
The Wall Street Journal is already raising the alarm about a potential market crash, and Weiss Ratings researc...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Tired of trying tactic after tactic when it comes to options trades... only to be met with market noise and st...
Base Camp Trading | Sponsoredtc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles