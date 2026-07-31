Insider Selling: Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ) CAO Sells 500 Shares

Key Points Ryerson CAO Molly Kannan sold 500 shares at an average price of $32, generating $16,000; she retains 24,136 shares valued at approximately $772,352.

at an average price of $32, generating $16,000; she retains 24,136 shares valued at approximately $772,352. Ryerson reported quarterly EPS of $0.52 , exceeding the $0.40 analyst consensus, on revenue of $2.01 billion. The company guided for third-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.37–$0.40.

, exceeding the $0.40 analyst consensus, on revenue of $2.01 billion. The company guided for third-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.37–$0.40. The stock opened at $26.78 after a reported 7% decline, while analyst sentiment remained negative: two firms rate it Sell and one rates it Hold, producing a consensus rating of Sell. Ryerson also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875, equivalent to a 2.8% annualized yield.

Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) CAO Molly Kannan sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,352. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryerson Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of RYZ opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.78. Ryerson Holding has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Ryerson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ryerson's payout ratio is currently -50.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RYZ. Zacks Research cut Ryerson from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ryerson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on RYZ

About Ryerson

Ryerson (NYSE: RYZ) is a U.S.-based metals distributor and processor that supplies a broad range of metal products and value-added services to industrial customers. Its product mix typically includes carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum and specialty alloys in forms such as sheets, plate, bar, tubing and structural shapes. The company focuses on meeting the material needs of manufacturers, fabricators and other industrial end markets.

Beyond distribution, Ryerson offers processing and finishing services designed to prepare metal for downstream manufacturing.

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