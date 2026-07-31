Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Frances Arnold Sells 82 Shares of Stock

Key Points Alphabet director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares at an average price of $333.39, worth $27,337.98. She continues to own 18,914 shares, and has also sold shares in May and June.

at an average price of $333.39, worth $27,337.98. She continues to own 18,914 shares, and has also sold shares in May and June. Alphabet shares opened at $333.66, down 0.9%, despite reporting quarterly EPS of $9.11 versus the $2.89 consensus and revenue of $119.80 billion, ahead of expectations.

Analysts maintain a favorable outlook, with an average “Buy” rating and a $419.86 price target, while investors continue to weigh Alphabet’s aggressive AI infrastructure spending and its potential impact on cash flow and returns.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.39, for a total value of $27,337.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,305,738.46. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36.

On Friday, May 29th, Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $333.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.82 and a 52-week high of $408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.42%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s AI growth story continues to attract support. Commentary highlights Gemini, Google Cloud, proprietary TPUs and rising enterprise AI adoption as potential drivers, while Berkshire Hathaway’s sizable Alphabet position reinforces the long-term investment case. Berkshire Hathaway Alphabet investment

Alphabet’s AI growth story continues to attract support. Commentary highlights Gemini, Google Cloud, proprietary TPUs and rising enterprise AI adoption as potential drivers, while Berkshire Hathaway’s sizable Alphabet position reinforces the long-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to approximately $20.50, near the consensus estimate, while KeyCorp is described as optimistic on longer-term earnings and Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet. Alphabet’s valuation remains relatively low compared with other major AI beneficiaries. Alphabet analyst upgrade

Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to approximately $20.50, near the consensus estimate, while KeyCorp is described as optimistic on longer-term earnings and Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet. Alphabet’s valuation remains relatively low compared with other major AI beneficiaries. Positive Sentiment: Google is expanding its commercial AI footprint. Banks are reportedly discussing $15 billion in financing for an Anthropic data center supported by Google guarantees and chips, and Oracle is adding Gemini models to its enterprise applications. These developments could increase Google Cloud demand, although they also require substantial capital. Anthropic data center financing

Google is expanding its commercial AI footprint. Banks are reportedly discussing $15 billion in financing for an Anthropic data center supported by Google guarantees and chips, and Oracle is adding Gemini models to its enterprise applications. These developments could increase Google Cloud demand, although they also require substantial capital. Positive Sentiment: Google says internal AI tools helped Chrome fix more security vulnerabilities in June than during the prior two years combined. The productivity and security gains could improve Google’s products while demonstrating practical uses for its AI systems. Google Chrome AI security improvements

Google says internal AI tools helped Chrome fix more security vulnerabilities in June than during the prior two years combined. The productivity and security gains could improve Google’s products while demonstrating practical uses for its AI systems. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft’s strong Azure and Copilot results provide a positive read-through for enterprise AI demand and cloud spending, but also underscore the intensity of competition among hyperscalers. Microsoft earnings and AI infrastructure

Microsoft’s strong Azure and Copilot results provide a positive read-through for enterprise AI demand and cloud spending, but also underscore the intensity of competition among hyperscalers. Negative Sentiment: The largest investor concern is Alphabet’s 2026 capital-expenditure plan of $195 billion to $205 billion. The spending, focused heavily on servers and AI infrastructure, is raising questions about depreciation, free cash flow and whether future AI returns will justify the investment. Alphabet capital spending outlook

The largest investor concern is Alphabet’s 2026 capital-expenditure plan of $195 billion to $205 billion. The spending, focused heavily on servers and AI infrastructure, is raising questions about depreciation, free cash flow and whether future AI returns will justify the investment. Negative Sentiment: Reddit’s CEO said Google AI Overviews are reducing referral traffic and have not replaced the value generated by traditional “10 blue links.” The criticism adds to uncertainty over how AI search will affect publishers, user behavior and Google’s core advertising economics. Reddit CEO comments on Google AI Overviews

Reddit’s CEO said Google AI Overviews are reducing referral traffic and have not replaced the value generated by traditional “10 blue links.” The criticism adds to uncertainty over how AI search will affect publishers, user behavior and Google’s core advertising economics. Negative Sentiment: Investor-law firms announced investigations into possible securities-law violations, creating a legal and reputational overhang. Recent sales by Alphabet executives and a major shareholder are additional modest sentiment headwinds, although the disclosed transactions are small relative to their remaining holdings. Alphabet investor investigation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank boosted their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $165,567,398,000 after buying an additional 12,531,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $40,524,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,193,037 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $45,625,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,534,239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,108,183 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $21,630,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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