Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director James Abernethy sold 500 PEBK shares at an average price of $43.17, totaling $21,585; he retained 35,400 shares after the transaction.

at an average price of $43.17, totaling $21,585; he retained 35,400 shares after the transaction. Peoples Bancorp reported quarterly EPS of $0.96 on $23.11 million in revenue, and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, representing a 2.0% yield.

on $23.11 million in revenue, and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, representing a 2.0% yield. The stock has an average analyst rating of “Buy,” while hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of outstanding shares.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK - Get Free Report) Director James Abernethy sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $21,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,218. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $234.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 116.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the third quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 28.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,600 shares of the bank's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Peoples Bank. The company provides a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services tailored to individuals, small businesses, and municipal clients in the western region of North Carolina.

Through its community banking network, Peoples Bancorp offers deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

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