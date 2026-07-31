InsiderTrades.com logo

Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

July 31, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director James Abernethy sold 500 PEBK shares at an average price of $43.17, totaling $21,585; he retained 35,400 shares after the transaction.
  • Peoples Bancorp reported quarterly EPS of $0.96 on $23.11 million in revenue, and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, representing a 2.0% yield.
  • The stock has an average analyst rating of “Buy,” while hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of outstanding shares.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK - Get Free Report) Director James Abernethy sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $21,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,218. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $234.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend


The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 116.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the third quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 28.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,600 shares of the bank's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Peoples Bank. The company provides a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services tailored to individuals, small businesses, and municipal clients in the western region of North Carolina.

Through its community banking network, Peoples Bancorp offers deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies.
From Our Partners
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
The Wall Street Journal is already raising the alarm about a potential market crash, and Weiss Ratings researc...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Tired of trying tactic after tactic when it comes to options trades... only to be met with market noise and st...
Base Camp Trading | Sponsoredtc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns, I believe this AI company is about to tri...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
Bank of America just revealed your expiration date. In their Bloomberg interview, they didn't just predict the...
Decentralized Masters | Sponsoredtc pixel
Three oil giants buried the same discovery for 50 years
In 1976, Chevron tapped an energy source with no fuel costs, no carbon, and no supply chain - then killed the ...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
The Wall Street Journal is already raising the alarm about a potential market crash, and Weiss Ratings researc...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Tired of trying tactic after tactic when it comes to options trades... only to be met with market noise and st...
Base Camp Trading | Sponsoredtc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles